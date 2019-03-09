Jagan, Naidu among top 50 spenders on Facebook

Politicians and their parties have been spending huge amounts of money while promoting themselves on social media, but never was the expenditure known.

The social media giant Facebook’s initiative of making public the details of advertisements (ads) related to politics and issues of national importance posted on Facebook and Instagram has now made it possible for any internet user to access the spending details across the country.

Through the “Ad Library”, a searchable database, Facebook offers all the details, including highest spending advertisers, their target users, money spent, reach achieved and others.

Going by the Library’s latest report of spending between February 1 and March 2 in India, YSR Congress Party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu figured out in the top 50 spenders list in terms of money at 27th and 44th place.

Mr. Jagan spent ₹1,79,682 for 25 ads while Mr. Naidu spent ₹90,975 for 13 ads in February promoting their official pages. Both the leaders chose not to disclose who paid for the ad.

In addition, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) that works for YSRCP has been heavily promoting the party taking forward the party’s digital content and publicity campaigns. It spent ₹53,392 in a month while the Bharatiya Janata Party Andhra Pradesh unit spent ₹50,061, Telugu Desam Party spent ₹35,867. Also, IT Minister Nara Lokesh spent ₹39,288 while AP Congress Committee president N. Raghuveera Reddy shelled out ₹34,051.

BJP leaders such as State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, AP co-in charge Sunil Deodhar and Devineni Hamsa, TDP leader Devineni Avinash, Rajiv Bolla, MLC aspirant Nallamilli Sesha Reddy and others spent hugely on the platform in February. Also, supporters of Mr. Jagan and Mr. Naidu ran advertisements through unofficial pages and special campaigns with slogans‘Malli Nuvve Ravali’, ‘Jaganannaki Thoduga’and others. In all, 2,501 persons or accounts spent about ₹4 crore in India in the said period.

The Library also has a weekly report of spendings between February 24 and March 2, and it suggests that no new spendings by State leaders were made.