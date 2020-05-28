Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally

The past 24 hours have seen an online storm between U.S. President Donald Trump and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. The head-to-head kicked off when a tweet of Trump’s was labelled with a fact-check, as part of the micro-blogging site’s move, after it received waves of criticism, to flag abuse, fake accounts and misinformation. Said tweet featured un-backed claims about the United States’ mail-in voting system for the November 2020 Presidential elections.

In response to the fact-check labelling, the U.S. President stated in a Twitter thread dated May 27 from his personal account, that Republicans felt silenced and that social media platforms will be strongly regulated or even closed down if the country allows this to happen.

Jack Dorsey, standing by Twitter, then tweeted on the morning of May 28: “Fact check: there is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that’s me. Please leave our employees out of this. We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make. This does not make us an ‘arbiter of truth.’ Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions.”

This is a noticeable far cry from Facebook’s move of leaving Trump’s post on their platform unmarked, despite Facebook’s numerous claims to ‘Protect the 2020 US Elections’ as per a blog post in October 2019.

Twitter’s policy

Dorsey concludes, “Per our Civic Integrity policy (https://help.twitter.com/en/rules-and-policies/election-integrity-policy), the tweets yesterday may mislead people into thinking they don’t need to register to get a ballot (only registered voters receive ballots). We’re updating the link on @realDonaldTrump’s tweet to make this more clear.”

Twitter’s Civic Integrity Policy states the company prohibits three categories of “manipulative behavior and content under this policy”: misleading information about how to participate, suppression and intimidation, and false or misleading affiliation. The company further comments, “We believe we have a responsibility to protect the integrity of those conversations from interference and manipulation. Therefore, we prohibit attempts to use our services to manipulate or disrupt civic processes, including through the distribution of false or misleading information about the procedures or circumstances around participation in a civic process.”