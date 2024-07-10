Instagram won’t do long-form videos, will focus on short-form content, says head Adam Mosseri

Instagram does not have plans to expand into long-form videos, said head Adam Mosseri in a short video posted this week.

Mosseri, who handled Instagram and Meta’s text-based social media app Threads, said there had been questions about longer videos but felt that supporting them would not align with Instagram’s business model or would even “undermine” its core identity.

“A creator asked me recently: are we gonna do long-form video on Instagram? And the answer is no, and I wanted to explain why,” said Mosseri, noting that short-form videos allowed people to explore their interests and also share such content with friends in a way that did not take up too much of either person’s time.

“Now it turns out long-form video is less symbiotic with these other jobs; if you watch a 10- or 20-minute video, you see less content from friends. You will interact with your friends less and you’re actually less likely to send that content or that video to a friend. So we’re not going to go after that,” said Mosseri, adding that there might be “hot takes” regarding the decision.

“This is because it’s part of our core identity to connect people with friends, and we don’t want to undermine that by going after long-form video,” he concluded.

Instagram has been pivoting to video in recent years, with Meta investing a great deal of resources into Reels and monetising the way users often scroll through dozens of videos from recommended creators.

