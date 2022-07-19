Instagram users can now shop via chats.

Using this feature, Instagram users can ask questions, make a purchase and track their order, without leaving the chat

Instagram on Monday announced a new feature that will allow users to shop from small businesses on the social media platform through chats.

Using this feature, Instagram users can ask questions, make a purchase and track their order, without leaving the chat, the company noted.

The Meta-owned firm said that it wants to help users “find and buy products they love in an easy, seamless experience, right from the chat thread”.

The new way to shop on Instagram will also allow qualified small businesses to confirm purchases with item description and price, create payment requests and collect payment, in the same thread.

Moreover, users of the photo and video-sharing platform can complete purchases using Meta Pay, the tech giant’s payment service.

The announcement is part of the company’s efforts to boost its in-app commerce offerings.

In 2020, the California-based company introduced Shops on Facebook and Instagram, allowing businesses to set up their digital storefront. It also offers a WhatsApp-based shopping experience to users in certain regions.