Instagram’s Threads rolls out search feature in India

September 11, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

Instagram’s text-based social media app Threads has finally released its keyword search function to users across English-speaking countries, including India, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said in a post on Friday.

The feature will be available on both mobile and web versions of Threads, and Mosseri called for users to try it out and pass on their feedback.

“We’re rolling out keyword search in English and Spanish, in countries where most people post in those languages - such as Argentina, India, Mexico and the US,” he posted.

Threads’ newly added keyword search displayed mostly relevant user accounts but had an option to look at search results containing the keyword. However, these results were randomly displayed without any kind of organisation while X (formerly Twitter) keyword search results can be filtered by category, media type, recency, or narrowed down with advanced search settings.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Tests for the Threads search feature started around two weeks ago in Australia and New Zealand, the Instagram chief said. In a previous interaction with users, Mosseri acknowledged Threads had many areas it needed to improve on. He also said that work was underway to launch an edit button.

While Threads recorded 100 million sign-ups within days of its launch in July, the Meta app quickly lost more than half of its users. The company is working on retention hooks to keep them engaged, reported Reuters in late July.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.