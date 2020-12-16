Instagram tests ‘Lite’ version of its app in India

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Facebook-owned Instagram announced on Wednesday it is testing 'Instagram Lite' app, designed for Indian users.
The Instagram Lite app is less than 2MB in size, and is meant for users having low internet connectivity, the company said in a statement. The app can also be used by consumers having low memory phones that cannot support heavy-sized apps.
The app currently supports Android devices, and is available in regional languages including Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.
The user experience is said to be similar to the main Instagram app, although few features like Reels, IGTV and Shopping are not supported in the Lite version.
Testing Instagram Lite in India will help gain valuable insights before a global rollout, the company said.
India has been a testing ground previously to many of Instagram’s new features including Reels, Reels Tab and Live Rooms.
