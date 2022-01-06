Instagram tests chronological feed options

06 January 2022 15:57 IST

Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Wednesday said the photo-sharing app is testing two new feed settings, embarking on his promise of getting back the chronological feed.

In a video, Mosseri showed changes to the core feed and how users can choose from the three different feeds.

The two new options- Favorites and Following sort content chronologically while the third feed option, Home, sorts content algorithmically.

Home is simply a feed Instagram creates based on algorithms, what it thinks will interest the user. A new Favorites feed is a subset, a list of accounts that a user does not want to miss anything from. The last type of feed is called ‘Following’, which is a chronological list of posts just from the account a user follows since Home will have more recommendations over time.

According to Mosseri, the tests are already out or going out over the next few weeks. He expects to launch the full experience in the first half of this year.

Instagram switched to an algorithmic feed in 2016, giving more space to advertising and moving away from a chronological photo-sharing space. The move has been criticized by users and they complained about not seeing posts for long from accounts they follow.

