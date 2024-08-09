ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram posts can now have up to 20 photos and videos  

Updated - August 09, 2024 02:27 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 01:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Instagram is increasing the number of photos and videos that could be added in a post from 10 to 20.

Now users can add up to 20 photos and videos in each carousel.

Instagram has been adding features to the carousel function, which now includes the ability to pair songs with slides and add multiple users in a collaborative post.

The updated number of slides in a post, colloquially known as “photo dump”, will be especially helpful for posts with contributions from several individuals.

The new feature will be rolling out globally, starting today.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

