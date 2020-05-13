Instagram now lets you delete troll comments in bulk

Internet

Instagram has announced that it is rolling out new major changes, including the ability to delete offensive comments in bulk, to keep the platform a more positive place for users.

“We are launching a new feature to help people manage multiple unwanted interactions at once. We know it can feel overwhelming to manage a rush of negative comments, so we’ve been testing the ability to delete comments in bulk, as well as block or restrict multiple accounts that post negative comments,” the company said in a statement late Tuesday.

To enable the feature on iOS, tap on a comment and then the dotted icon in the top right corner. Select Manage Comments and choose up to 25 comments to delete at once and then tap ‘More Options’ to block or restrict accounts in bulk.

To block or restrict accounts on Android, press and hold on a comment, tap the dotted icon and select Block or Restrict.

Users are also getting the ability to control who can tag or mention them in a post, comment, caption, or Story.

“You can choose whether you want everyone, only people you follow or no one to be able to tag or mention you in a comment, caption or Story,” the company added.

Instagram is also testing pinned comments, which will allow users to literally pin comments to the top of a post.

This feature gives people a way to set the tone for their account and engage with their community by pinning a select number of comments to the top of their comments thread.

