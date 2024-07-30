ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram now lets users create AI versions of themselves with Meta AI Studio 

Published - July 30, 2024 12:16 pm IST

 Meta Platforms is letting users on Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger create AI versions of themselves using its new AI Studio  

The Hindu Bureau

Meta Platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger is letting users create AI versions of themselves. | Photo Credit: AP

Meta Platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger is letting users create AI versions of themselves in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

The feature makes use of Meta’s AI Studio and comes with the pitch that creators and business owners will use these AI profiles to talk to their followers on their behalf.

Meta said Instagram users can start making AI versions of themselves using its AI Studio either on its website or by starting new “AI chat” directly in Instagram.

Though Meta’s pitch is aimed at creators and business owners, the feature allows anyone to create their own AI, which Meta says can be designed to “make you laugh, generate memes, give travel advice and so much more.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meta, in a blog post, shared that the feature uses Llama 3.1, and that creators in the U.S. have already started using AI characters to quickly answer common DM questions and story replies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US