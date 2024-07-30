GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Instagram now lets users create AI versions of themselves with Meta AI Studio 

 Meta Platforms is letting users on Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger create AI versions of themselves using its new AI Studio  

Published - July 30, 2024 12:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Meta Platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger is letting users create AI versions of themselves.

Meta Platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger is letting users create AI versions of themselves. | Photo Credit: AP

Meta Platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger is letting users create AI versions of themselves in the U.S.

The feature makes use of Meta’s AI Studio and comes with the pitch that creators and business owners will use these AI profiles to talk to their followers on their behalf.

Meta said Instagram users can start making AI versions of themselves using its AI Studio either on its website or by starting new “AI chat” directly in Instagram.

Though Meta’s pitch is aimed at creators and business owners, the feature allows anyone to create their own AI, which Meta says can be designed to “make you laugh, generate memes, give travel advice and so much more.”

Meta, in a blog post, shared that the feature uses Llama 3.1, and that creators in the U.S. have already started using AI characters to quickly answer common DM questions and story replies.

