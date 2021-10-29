Instagram now allows all users to add links to stories

The move is intended to help users increase their engagement on the platform, according to Instagram.

Instagram announced on Wednesday it will now allow all its users to add clickable links to their stories, a feature earlier limited to select users.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Adding links to stories can help users share resources and information to their followers, and also expand the app’s Shops feature by redirecting users to their websites, Instagram said in a statement.

The Facebook-owned company introduced stories links feature five years ago, allowing content creators and business accounts with over 10,000 followers to add swipe-up links to their stories. The move is intended to help users increase their engagement on the platform, according to Instagram.

Also Read | Some Facebook users can now monetise their short-video posts

After capturing or uploading content to the story, users can click on the sticker tool from the top navigation bar and tap the ”Link” sticker to add the desired URL. The sticker can be moved around the screen and can be written in different colours, the company noted.

Recently, Instagram has added several new features to enable creators to monetise from their content. This includes new shops feature and badges/stars.