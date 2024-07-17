Instagram multi-audio tracks on Reels launched in India 

Instagram launched a multi-audio tracks feature on reels. The features will allow users to add up to 20 tracks to a single reel and visually align audio elements like text, stickers, and clips while they are editing in the app.

The Meta-owned social media platform has been focusing on improving its short video format periodically announcing updates and features.

Earlier this month, head Adam Mosseri said that Instagram does not have plans to expand into long-form videos.

Mosseri, who handled Instagram and Meta’s text-based social media app Threads, said there had been questions about longer videos but felt that supporting them would not align with Instagram’s business model or would even “undermine” its core identity.