GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Instagram multi-audio tracks on Reels launched in India 

Instagram’s multi-audio tracks feature on Reels allows users to add up to 20 tracks to a single reel and visually align audio elements like text, stickers, and clips 

Updated - July 17, 2024 04:00 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 03:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Instagram launched a multi-audio tracks feature on reels.

Instagram launched a multi-audio tracks feature on reels. | Photo Credit: AP

Instagram launched a multi-audio tracks feature on reels. The features will allow users to add up to 20 tracks to a single reel and visually align audio elements like text, stickers, and clips while they are editing in the app.

The Meta-owned social media platform has been focusing on improving its short video format periodically announcing updates and features.

Earlier this month, head Adam Mosseri said that Instagram does not have plans to expand into long-form videos.

Mosseri, who handled Instagram and Meta’s text-based social media app Threads, said there had been questions about longer videos but felt that supporting them would not align with Instagram’s business model or would even “undermine” its core identity.

Related stories

Related Topics

internet / technology (general) / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.