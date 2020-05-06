Internet

Instagram Live: Be Kind to Your Mind

Aparna Samuel Balasundaram to go live today at 7.30 pm

Aparna Samuel Balasundaram is a psychotherapist, author and TEDx speaker, who lived in India, but has shifted to the US as she undertakes research work at Columbia University. She lives in Austin, Texas, where she works as a teaching associate. She will address an Instagram Live session, 'Be Kind to Your Mind', at a time when fear, anxiety, doubt, and uncertainty are rampant. Participants are free to ask questions, both general and specific.

How do we stay in the moment and centred? Can we cultivate practices that will help us lower stress and get better sleep? What do we do to strengthen relationships at a time when we're asked to physically distance ourselves from others? Balasundaram will answer all of these, plus give advice on coping strategies for those who've lost jobs or are in fear of losing them, and those whose family members work on the frontline.

Be Kind To Your Mind is at 7.30 pm on May 6 (today) on Instagram: @the_hindu. Later, a video of the session will be on IGTV.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2020 4:53:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/instagram-live-be-kind-to-your-mind/article31518243.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY