Instagram Live: Be Kind to Your Mind

Aparna Samuel Balasundaram is a psychotherapist, author and TEDx speaker, who lived in India, but has shifted to the US as she undertakes research work at Columbia University. She lives in Austin, Texas, where she works as a teaching associate. She will address an Instagram Live session, 'Be Kind to Your Mind', at a time when fear, anxiety, doubt, and uncertainty are rampant. Participants are free to ask questions, both general and specific.

How do we stay in the moment and centred? Can we cultivate practices that will help us lower stress and get better sleep? What do we do to strengthen relationships at a time when we're asked to physically distance ourselves from others? Balasundaram will answer all of these, plus give advice on coping strategies for those who've lost jobs or are in fear of losing them, and those whose family members work on the frontline.

Be Kind To Your Mind is at 7.30 pm on May 6 (today) on Instagram: @the_hindu. Later, a video of the session will be on IGTV.