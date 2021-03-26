Instagram is the top marketplace for fake Apple products: report

Other platforms for showcasing fake products include e-mail, WhatsApp, Telegram, and WeChat. Some sellers also accepted bitcoin and wire transfer to facilitate payments.

Image-sharing platform Instagram is the top marketplace for fake Apple products, including headphones, power chargers and cable wires, according to a report by independent research group Ghost Data.

The report titled ‘Instagram as a wholesale store for fake Apple products?’ noted that certain China-based suppliers and intermediaries are selling wholesale counterfeit Apple products across the world.

The team identified 286 Apple stores and service providers on Instagram and monitored 75,000 randomly chosen followers.

This helped identify 163 factories and wholesale resellers based in China who do not prefer selling directly to the consumer given that they all require a minimum order quantity. Instagram accounts seek to become “trusted suppliers” to legitimate virtual and physical stores and services around the world, the report stated.

Other platforms for showcasing fake products include e-mail, WhatsApp, Telegram, and WeChat. Some sellers also accepted bitcoin and wire transfer to facilitate payments, the report noted.

The sellers are said to be pricing the products far lower than the original price. For example, a counterfeit MagSafe Charger costs about $5.5, while an authentic one costs $39. The merchants also add an extra shipping cost to the price.