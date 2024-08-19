Instagram could bring vertical profile grid feature to the app  

Instagram is testing a major change in the profile pages, making the squares in profiles vertical grids, The Verge reported.

Currently a vast majority of what is uploaded on Instagram is vertical, and changing it down to square is pretty brutal, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said.

The square is a remnant of the days when users could only square photos, a limitation that was done away with in 2015.

Instagram is currently testing vertical profile grids with a small number of people and will take a call on wider rollout based on the feedback it receives, Mosseri said.

The switch to a vertical grid could be a nuisance for users who have worked carefully curating their posts to ensure their posts line up. As such, whether the tests will result in actual changes is yet to be seen.