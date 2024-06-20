IndiGo on Thursday introduced its AI conversational booking assistant, 6Eskai, on WhatsApp to offer travel solutions to flyers. With this chatbot customers can book tickets, check-in, generate boarding pass, check flight status, and ask other queries on WhatsApp.

It will offer conversational interactions, responds to emotions, and even infuses humour into responses, IndiGo said.

IndiGo’s 6Eskai can also apply promotional discounts, booking add-ons, helps in seat selection, planning trips, answering FAQs, and connecting customers with an agent.

Based on generative AI assistant platform developed by Riafy, 6Eskai will answer via text and voice messages in English, Hindi, and Tamil languages initially.

To support this service on WhatsApp, 6Eskai leverages Google Cloud’s Large Language Models trained on 1.7 trillion parameters.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of our AI-powered travel booking assistant, 6Eskai, on WhatsApp. It is designed to provide immediate, personalized support to our valued customers, reflecting IndiGo’s unwavering commitment to progress and customer satisfaction,” said Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital & Information Officer, IndiGo.

“By utilizing Google Cloud’s leading AI technologies, IndiGo will provide new customer experiences that tackle complex challenges, accelerate innovation, and ultimately deliver more value to users,” said Bikram Singh Bedi, VP and Country MD, Google Cloud India.

To connect, customers can WhatsApp text on +91 7065145858.

