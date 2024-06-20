GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IndiGo introduces 6Eskai WhatsApp chatbot to offer travel solutions 

IndiGo’s 6Eskai can also apply promotional discounts, booking add-ons, helps in seat selection

Updated - June 20, 2024 06:38 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 06:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
IndiGo introduces 6Eskai WhatsApp chatbot to offer travel solutions 

IndiGo introduces 6Eskai WhatsApp chatbot to offer travel solutions  | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

IndiGo on Thursday introduced its AI conversational booking assistant, 6Eskai, on WhatsApp to offer travel solutions to flyers. With this chatbot customers can book tickets, check-in, generate boarding pass, check flight status, and ask other queries on WhatsApp.

It will offer conversational interactions, responds to emotions, and even infuses humour into responses, IndiGo said.

IndiGo’s 6Eskai can also apply promotional discounts, booking add-ons, helps in seat selection, planning trips, answering FAQs, and connecting customers with an agent.

Based on generative AI assistant platform developed by Riafy, 6Eskai will answer via text and voice messages in English, Hindi, and Tamil languages initially.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

To support this service on WhatsApp, 6Eskai leverages Google Cloud’s Large Language Models trained on 1.7 trillion parameters.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of our AI-powered travel booking assistant, 6Eskai, on WhatsApp. It is designed to provide immediate, personalized support to our valued customers, reflecting IndiGo’s unwavering commitment to progress and customer satisfaction,” said Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital & Information Officer, IndiGo.

“By utilizing Google Cloud’s leading AI technologies, IndiGo will provide new customer experiences that tackle complex challenges, accelerate innovation, and ultimately deliver more value to users,” said Bikram Singh Bedi, VP and Country MD, Google Cloud India.

To connect, customers can WhatsApp text on +91 7065145858.

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.