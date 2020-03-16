Internet

Indians binge game longer than ever: study

The average time spent at a time on online gaming in India has increased by over 10% from 2019, according to the report titled State of Online Gaming.

Indians are today spending more time binge-gaming than ever with one online gamer now spending on an average four hours and eight minutes at a stretch, said a report on Monday.

The average time spent at a time on online gaming in India has increased by over 10% from 2019, according to the report titled State of Online Gaming from Limelight Networks Inc., a leading provider of edge cloud services.

The rise of binge-gaming is an even bigger trend among young gamers. This report showed global respondents aged 18 to 25 binge-play for an average of six hours and 34 minutes, 11% longer than one year ago. Also, nearly one in 10 respondents said they have played for more than 10 hours at a time.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2020 11:06:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/indians-binge-game-longer-than-ever-study/article31085138.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY