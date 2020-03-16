Indians binge game longer than ever: study

Indians are today spending more time binge-gaming than ever with one online gamer now spending on an average four hours and eight minutes at a stretch, said a report on Monday.
The average time spent at a time on online gaming in India has increased by over 10% from 2019, according to the report titled State of Online Gaming from Limelight Networks Inc., a leading provider of edge cloud services.
The rise of binge-gaming is an even bigger trend among young gamers. This report showed global respondents aged 18 to 25 binge-play for an average of six hours and 34 minutes, 11% longer than one year ago. Also, nearly one in 10 respondents said they have played for more than 10 hours at a time.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.