Indians binge game longer than ever: study

Indians are today spending more time binge-gaming than ever with one online gamer now spending on an average four hours and eight minutes at a stretch, said a report on Monday.

The average time spent at a time on online gaming in India has increased by over 10% from 2019, according to the report titled State of Online Gaming from Limelight Networks Inc., a leading provider of edge cloud services.

The rise of binge-gaming is an even bigger trend among young gamers. This report showed global respondents aged 18 to 25 binge-play for an average of six hours and 34 minutes, 11% longer than one year ago. Also, nearly one in 10 respondents said they have played for more than 10 hours at a time.