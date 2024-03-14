Indian users tapped regional language content twice as English: Report

March 14, 2024 05:43 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

India ranked top, globally, in terms of time spent on mobile in 2022 and 2023. It came second in website traffic with over 80% jump in content consumption, revealed InMobi-owned smart lock screen platform Glance on Thursday.

Glance claims to have over 235 million active users on the platform that do more than 2 trillion glances yearly and 30 billion taps annually. It operates directly on Android lock screens across more than 20 content categories.

According to Glance, India has over 931 million smartphone users with 20GB average data consumed per month.

With over 3.5 million total apps, 75% new users lost by an average app on first day, while 40% uninstall apps within the first 30 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

During IPL and Cricket World Cup, the live score widget provided by Glance got 3.5 million daily active users (DAUs). Similarly, for Bigg Boss Season 17, it generated 6 billion glances throughout the season.

Content served in regional languages received nearly 550 million glances from users on a daily basis. Notably, among the top 25 content pieces in the last year, 10 were regionally centered on subjects like news, movies, and local topics.

Users tapped into regional language content almost twice as English.

Regarding user consumption, the top three content categories were national news, sports, and entertainment, accounting for 19%, 18%, and 16% respectively.

Events like G20 and Chandrayaan got 4 billion and 2 billion glances, respectively.

The report found that 55% of the users who accessed content on their mobile lock screens were from tier-1 cities while tier-II and III cities are also fast catching up with 45% share.

In terms of demographics, ‘glancing’ is heavily tilted towards 24 and below age group with a share of 47%. In terms of gender, male population are more inclined to discover and consume content on their lock screen than female, with a ratio of 61:39, the report found.

Glance used the date from January 2023 to December 2023 to compile the Smart Lock Screen Trends Report India 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.