Indian microblogging site Koo launches Assamese service

16 June 2021 12:04 IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 16 became the first to post in the Assamese language on Indian microblogging site Koo.

His post was timed with the death anniversary of Anandaram Dhekial Phukan, one of the pioneers of Assamese literature in the 19th century.

“I am delighted that Koo has launched the Assamese language with me joining the platform... I will be Kooing my opinions, announcements and many more updates here,” the Chief Minister said.

Koo was founded in March 2020 as a microblogging platform in Indian languages. Available in multiple Indian languages, people from across different regions in India can express themselves in their mother tongue.

“We are excited that the first Koo in Assamese is that of Assam’s Chief Minister. Assam is a very large State with a population of over 30 million and the people have a high affinity towards their language. Koo will be one of the few platforms where they will be able to connect with each other,” the app’s co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna said.

Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka said they had enabled the Assamese keyboard on Koo making it very easy for people to stay connected in their mother tongue. “They will be able to create and share their thoughts in audio and video formats too,” he said.