Indian government issues alert for transnational scam targeting Apple users 

Indian government’s cyber agency, Cyberdost, has issued an alert warning iOS users of a “Transnational scam” that lures victims by making them click on links shared on iMessage.

According to Cyberdost threat actors are targeting Apple users by sending fake iMessage informing them that a wrong address is preventing a package or courier from being delivered. Users are told to click on a provided link to update their address information. The fraudulent message urges users to respond to the message within 24 hours.

The link provided with the message could lead users to fake websites or push them to download malicious files that can compromise their security.

Cyberdost has advised users to refrain from clicking on suspicious links and not to share personal information like bank account details or send money to unknown individuals.

Users are further advised to report such messages to appropriate authorities.

Fake messages with scam links are a common social engineering method employed by threat actors to target users. And though such messages are increasingly getting more difficult to identify due to the use generative-AI, often such messages are sent from unknown numbers and try to create a sense of urgency in the user to ensure they overlook important giveaways.

Users should steer clear of clicking on any links shared by unknown senders. Additionally, users are advised to refrain from sharing personal information or download files shared via such messages.

