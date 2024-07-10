GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian government issues alert for transnational scam targeting Apple users 

Threat actors are using iMessages on iOS devices to share fraudulent messages urging users to click on links to avoid couriers being returned  

Updated - July 10, 2024 02:44 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 02:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Threat actors are using iMessages on iOS devices to share fraudulent messages.

Threat actors are using iMessages on iOS devices to share fraudulent messages. | Photo Credit: AP

Indian government’s cyber agency, Cyberdost, has issued an alert warning iOS users of a “Transnational scam” that lures victims by making them click on links shared on iMessage.

According to Cyberdost threat actors are targeting Apple users by sending fake iMessage informing them that a wrong address is preventing a package or courier from being delivered. Users are told to click on a provided link to update their address information. The fraudulent message urges users to respond to the message within 24 hours.

The link provided with the message could lead users to fake websites or push them to download malicious files that can compromise their security.

Indians receive 12 fake messages each day as scammers use AI to streamline operations: Study

Cyberdost has advised users to refrain from clicking on suspicious links and not to share personal information like bank account details or send money to unknown individuals.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Users are further advised to report such messages to appropriate authorities.

How to spot fake websites and avoid scam

Fake messages with scam links are a common social engineering method employed by threat actors to target users. And though such messages are increasingly getting more difficult to identify due to the use generative-AI, often such messages are sent from unknown numbers and try to create a sense of urgency in the user to ensure they overlook important giveaways.

Users should steer clear of clicking on any links shared by unknown senders. Additionally, users are advised to refrain from sharing personal information or download files shared via such messages.

