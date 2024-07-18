ADVERTISEMENT

India businesses face over 3,000 cyberattacks per week, second only to Taiwan firms

Published - July 18, 2024 04:27 pm IST

Cyberattacks are increasing worldwide, with an average of 1,636 attacks per organisation per week. The relentless onslaught of attacks underscores the growing sophistication and persistence of threat actors. 

The Hindu Bureau

India-based organisations recorded the second-highest number of weekly attacks per organisation in Q2 2024 in the APAC region. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India-based organisations recorded the second-highest number of weekly attacks per organisation in Q2 2024 in the APAC region. This marked a 46% year-over-year increase in cyberattacks, compared to 30% witnessed globally.

Organisations in India faced 3,201 attacks per week, second only to Taiwan in the number of attacks faced, according to a report from Check Point Research.

Education sector a favourite of threat actors

Several cyber threat trends are happening simultaneously. For instance, the education and research industry has consistently been a prime target for cybercriminals due to its wealth of sensitive information and often inadequate cybersecurity measures.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The presence of multiple groups of online users within and outside the network has also increased the attack vector surface.

In fact, the education/research sector was the most attacked industry globally, seeing a 53% increase in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023, with an average of 3,341 attacks per organisation every week.

Watch | How to protect yourself from cyber crimes

Government/Military was the second most attacked sector with 2,084 attacks per week, reflecting the high stakes involved in state-level cyber espionage and disruption.

Healthcare emerged as the third most targeted sector. Healthcare is lucrative to hackers because they aim to retrieve health insurance information, medical records numbers, and sometimes even social security numbers.

Globally cyberattacks are on the rise

Regionally, Africa experienced the highest average weekly cyberattacks per organisation in Q2 2024, marking a 37% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Latin America saw the most significant rise, with attacks increasing by 53% year-over-year. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region followed with a 23% increase, highlighting the global spread of cyber threats.

