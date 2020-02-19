Hyper-local, personalised avatar HikeMoji rolled out in India

New Delhi

19 February 2020 14:53 IST

It was initially launched in beta in November 2019, and as many as 1 million HikeMojis were created in beta version

Heating up the competition in the personal emoji space, cross-platform instant messaging app Hike on Wednesday introduced HikeMoji for all users, which is being touted as the country’s first hyper-local and personalised avatar.

According to the company, the machine learning (ML) on the platform has also scaled from combing 100 trillion combinations in beta to 100 quintillion combinations in V1 that has been rolled out on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

This gives way to creation of a HikeMoji in under three seconds that’s more life-like.

“The traction is incredible with over 1 million plus HikeMojis created in beta alone. We’re excited to officially roll this out in V1 with a lot more detail. You can now also take your HikeMoji with you to other messaging platforms,” Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder and CEO, Hike, said in a statement.

It was launched in beta in November 2019 and as many as 1 million HikeMojis were created in beta version.

Since it is inspired by the diversity of India, this makes HikeMoji the largest platform for hyper local avatar creation as well.

It is pertinent to note that HikeMoji users can now play around with over 1,200 components, including hairstyles, skin shades, accessories, facial features, and expressions, thus, giving them a chance to enjoy an avatar that not only reflects their personality but also their mood.

The transition from beta to V1 also gives users a variety of features, including dimples, freckles, cheek-lines and more.