Huawei’s HarmonyOS NEXT to skip out on Android apps: Report  

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei announced it is going all-in with its HarmonyOS NEXT platform that will remove support for Android apps entirely, a report from 9to5google said.

The company has been working on building HarmonyOS, its own platform for phones, tablets and more since the ban in 2020 that changed its entire business. HarmonyOS was initially started as an Android fork, however, it has evolved over time with the biggest changes coming with the latest iteration.

The company is apparently claiming that the new platform entirely ditches the Android code base in favour of a fully independent architecture. The company further claimed that this resulted in a 30% improvement in performance with a 20% drop in power consumption.

The new platform reportedly also includes “Harmony Intelligence”, Huawei’s take on AI features which includes image generation, sound repair, image-to-audio descriptions for visually impaired users and the ability for third-party apps to leverage AI for some tasks, such as translations, the report said.

Throughout 2023, developers have rushed to create versions of their apps for HarmonyOS NEXT. Many developers are reportedly working to port their work to a new app format to make them compatible with Huawei’s devices.

A key focus for Huawei is apparently the ability for apps on NEXT to span multiple screen sizes.