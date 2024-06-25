GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Huawei’s HarmonyOS NEXT to skip out on Android apps: Report  

Huawei announced its HarmonyOS NEXT, a new platform for its devices will remove support for Android apps entirely  

Published - June 25, 2024 01:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Huawei announced it is going all-in with its HarmonyOS NEXT platform that will remove support for Android apps entirely.

Huawei announced it is going all-in with its HarmonyOS NEXT platform that will remove support for Android apps entirely. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei announced it is going all-in with its HarmonyOS NEXT platform that will remove support for Android apps entirely, a report from 9to5google said.

The company has been working on building HarmonyOS, its own platform for phones, tablets and more since the ban in 2020 that changed its entire business. HarmonyOS was initially started as an Android fork, however, it has evolved over time with the biggest changes coming with the latest iteration.

The company is apparently claiming that the new platform entirely ditches the Android code base in favour of a fully independent architecture. The company further claimed that this resulted in a 30% improvement in performance with a 20% drop in power consumption.

The new platform reportedly also includes “Harmony Intelligence”, Huawei’s take on AI features which includes image generation, sound repair, image-to-audio descriptions for visually impaired users and the ability for third-party apps to leverage AI for some tasks, such as translations, the report said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Throughout 2023, developers have rushed to create versions of their apps for HarmonyOS NEXT. Many developers are reportedly working to port their work to a new app format to make them compatible with Huawei’s devices.

A key focus for Huawei is apparently the ability for apps on NEXT to span multiple screen sizes.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.