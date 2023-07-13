Here is how your Tumblr experience will change

July 13, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST

Tumblr posted a public message examining its weaknesses and outlined some measures it would take to fix its core experience and become easier to use.

The popular microblogging site which was founded in 2007 plans to attract new users, show better quality content when the app launches, make it easier for users to interact, grow its creator base, encourage returns to the platform, and improve platform performance.

“Tumblr has a ‘top of the funnel’ issue in converting non-users into engaged logged-in users. We also have not invested in industry standard SEO practices to ensure a robust top of the funnel,” the platform said, adding that non-logged in users were not exposed to content which would tempt them to sign up.

Tumblr passed through the hands of several owners, and it has been under WordPress parent Automattic since 2019. A year earlier, Tumblr prohibited most types of adult content on the website due to the presence of child abuse material on its platform. The move was met with backlash and user traffic took a serious hit.

While Tumblr tried to capitalise on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover in 2022 and capture a community of users looking for an alternative social media platform, the microblogging site’s structure and features was complicated for new users to learn, as it admitted in its post.

“Being a 15-year-old brand is tough because the brand carries the baggage of a person’s preconceived impressions of Tumblr. On average, a user only sees 25 posts per session, so the first 25 posts must convey the value of Tumblr: it is a vibrant community with lots of untapped potential. We never want to leave the user believing that Tumblr is a place that is stale and not relevant,” the social media platform said in a statement.