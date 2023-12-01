How to use WhatsApp’s latest Chat Lock feature

December 01, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST

WhatsApp with its latest update introduced a secret code feature that will allow users to lock their private conversations. Users can set custom passwords, which can contain emojis, or use the device’s biometric authentication to secure their private chats.

The new feature also hides private chats in a folder named “Locked Chats”, that appears on the top of the list of chats in the messenger for easy access.

The process of locking chats has also been streamlined; users just need to long press on the chat they want to lock that brings up the menu containing the option to lock a chat.

“Rolling out secret code to Chat Lock on WhatsApp so you can protect your chats with a unique password. Now you can set your locked chats to only appear when you type the secret code in the search bar, so no one can unintentionally discover your most private conversations,” the company shared in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Meta-owned messaging platform has been releasing security focused features, with a Chat Lock privacy feature being released earlier this year. The platform, in the past, also launched support for disappearing messages with an aim to expand its privacy controls.

How to lock WhatsApp chats For iOS users Long press on the chat you want to lock. From the menu, select “Lock Chat”. The locked chat will be shifted to a folder “Locked Chats” placed on the top of the list of chats. To unlock a chat, open the locked chat. Long press and follow the same process. For Android users Long press on the chat you want to secure. The option to lock the chat will appear on the top of the screen. Follow the same process mentioned above.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.