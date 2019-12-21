How to stay connected during an Internet shutdown

Earlier this week, we wrote about the trending Bridgefy app that uses a mesh network to to let users text and share videos and images via Bluetooth. Offline messaging apps have recently been in the spotlight, even as protesters — like the ones in Hong Kong — are using them to communicate securely. In the past week, India too has seen a surge of interest in these, coinciding with the wave of protests across the country, against the CAB and NRC.

For those in the market for one of these off-the-grid apps, here are some options.

FireChat

Protesters in Hong Kong also used this peer-to-peer app, created by Open Garden, to communicate and spread information. It uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Direct to transmit data. Available on Android and iOS.

Pros: Secure communication across the mesh network, with a range of 60 m for Android users and 100 m for iOS.

Cons: Using both Bluetooth and WiFi Direct can drain phone batteries sooner.

Signal Offline Messenger

Developed by Bengaluru-based Khokho Developer, this app also uses WiFi Direct to connect to other users, or send a message instantaneously to the entire group. Available only on Android.

Pros: No limit on photos and other media that can be shared.

Cons: Being on the open network, privacy is not always guaranteed.

Briar

The messaging app was “designed for activists, journalists, and anyone else who needs a safe, easy and robust way to communicate” according to their website. Available only on Android.

Pros: It can sync via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi when there is no connectivity, and if the internet is up, will sync via the Tor network (which is also used for the Dark Web) to guard against surveillance.

Cons: Several users report difficulty in adding contacts, can send only text, no provision to share images/video

Vojer

Send texts, images and even voice notes across a peer-to-peer mesh network, and doesn’t need data or voice connection to transmit messages.

Pros: Users can stay anonymous.

Cons: Available only on iOS and costs ₹599

Two Way

A simple interface walkie-talkie app that will keep you connected over short distances, much like the traditional device.

Pros: Works with slow internet connections - even down to 2G. Cross-platform connectivity available with iOS and Android capabilities.

Cons: Interactions are public to anyone who lands on the same channel as you.