How to spot fake websites and avoid scam

January 30, 2024 11:40 am | Updated 12:02 pm IST

AI-generated content is making hackers increase the speed and sophistication of online attacks. One such threat comes from scam websites (or any illegitimate website) that deceive users. These websites can be used to launch phishing attacks, perform identity theft, spread misinformation, and steal sensitive financial information.

Malicious websites may be standalone or may use unauthorised overlays on legitimate websites to entice users into sharing sensitive information. However, users can take simple steps to avoid such malicious websites and keep their information secure.

Study the address bar and the URL

Often malicious websites use the names of popular websites on the internet to trick users into visiting them. For example, threat actors may create fake websites for IRCTC by using the .net, or .com instead of .com to lure users. Studying a URL then is a good start when visiting a website for the first time.

Look for SSL certification

Legitimate websites of e-commerce platforms, government organisations, and social media platforms will have an SSL certificate that serves as a verification for the website. SSL certificates verify the ownership of the website and prevent attacks from creating fake versions of the website. SSL certification is easy to spot when visiting a website, as it shows up as a lock icon in the URL bar. Additionally, users can click on the view site information button in Google Chrome’s URL bar to check if a website is secure.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Check website’s “About us” page and look for grammatical errors

When visiting a new website visit its “About us” page to learn more about the organisation or individuals running the website. Users should also be on the lookout for grammatical errors in the information as it may signal that the website was hastily created, as is often the case for scam websites. However, the use of AI-chatbots has increased the speed and sophistication with which malicious websites can be created, lack of coherent information and purpose may be indicators that a website is fake or malicious.

Check the domain registration

Users can check the domain registration of a website to ensure its validity. Threat actors use obscure names when registering a malicious website. User can check the domain registration by visiting websites like ICANN Lookup and GoDaddy.

Look for the website’s privacy policy

Looking for a website’s privacy policy is a good way of ensuring it is legitimate. Most scam or malicious websites may not have a privacy policy or could just be copying the policy from other legitimate websites, in which case they will not have contact information or customer care information.

User should also be wary of websites with suspicious pop ups, offers that look too good to be true, and search engine warnings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.