June 12, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

Have you ever had a thought that you wished to save for future reference or wanted to save an important document, such as a vaccine certificate? Making use of different apps for saving different kinds of files can be inconvenient, especially if you are short on time.

Thankfully, WhatsApp has a feature that can help you save all kinds of files including images, videos, documents and text. The app offers a plethora of options to enhance the messaging experience and one of the most useful features introduced by the company in recent times is the ‘Message Yourself’ feature.

This particular functionality can be used by you to communicate with yourself just like you would with other users. Users can make use of the same to have a record of important notes, messages, documents and media files such as images, videos and audio files.

WhatsApp had initially released the feature in beta, but now the same is accessible on both iOS and Android devices. If you wish to send large media files such as a video, you can make use of the Documents option to achieve the same. WhatsApp allows users to send files that are up to 2GB in size using the Documents option. This will allow you to save your important media files for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

How to use the Message Yourself feature on WhatsApp (Android) ? 1. Open the WhatsApp app on your device by clicking on the app icon. 2. Tap on the new chat option located on the bottom right hand corner of your screen. 3. You should be able to see your contact at the top of the contact list. 4. Compose a message or attach documents, images and videos as desired. 5. Click on the send option to message yourself.

How to use the Message Yourself feature on WhatsApp (iOS) ? 1. Open the WhatsApp app on your iPhone by clicking on the app icon. 2. Tap on the new chat option located on the top right hand corner of your device. 3. You should be able to see your contact. 4. Compose a message or attach the desired media files. 5. Click on the send option to message yourself.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.