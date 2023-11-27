How to lock your Aadhaar biometrics data

November 27, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

Aadhaar biometric data can be misused to make fraudulent financial transactions, procure mobile and internet connections and even perform identity theft. Recent reports alleging that the personal information of millions of Indians was being sold on the dark web, that included Aadhaar numbers further necessitate the need for citizens to secure their biometric data.

To prevent the misuse of Adhaar-enabled payment services (AEPS) or your biometric information by threat actors, citizens can lock their biometric data, until the time they are required to carry out authentication for legitimate purposes.

Locking the Aadhaar Biometrics lets the Aadhar cardholder safeguard their personal and biometric information, including fingerprints, iris scans, and facial recognition data.

Locking biometric data prevents any unauthorised access to the bank accounts linked to that Aadhar card or misuse of the data. It is important to note that once you lock your biometrics, you cannot use them for Aadhaar authentication unless it is unlocked.

Do note that even when biometric data is locked using the UIDAI website, Aadhaar can be verified using an OTP sent to the citizens registered mobile number.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to lock your Aadhar biometrics data. Visit the UIDAI website/mAadhaar app. The official UIDAI website’s web address is myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in You can access and lock your biometrics data via the UIDAI website or the mAadhaar app. Login to your Aadhaar account Once you visit the UIDAI website or download the app, you will have to login to your Aadhaar account using your Aadhaar number and the OTP you receive on your registered mobile number. Go to My Aadhar section Once you visit the My Aadhar section, you will find the option to Lock/Unlock Biometrics. Once you navigate there, you will be asked to re-enter your Aadhaar number and verify it with the OTP. Lock/Unlock Biometrics Click on Lock biometrics if you wish to lock it and click on unlock biometrics if you wish to unlock it.

