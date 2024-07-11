How to go passwordless on Google to authenticate devices  

Google is making it easier to go passwordless by easing the way users enroll in its Advanced Protection Program.

The programme is predominantly designed for “high risk” users, including ones working on political campaigns and journalists handling sensitive information.

With the latest update, users can set up a single passkey using the built-in biometric authentication of a Pixel phone or iPhone.

A passkey is an authentication method that does away with passwords in favour of a devices’ built-in authentication.

Though passkey protection has been available for Google accounts since 2023, earlier versions required the use of two physical security keys to protect sensitive accounts. One key would be stored on the server, while the second would be stored on the authenticating device. The accounts could be accessed using one of the passkeys along with a password.

Now, users can set up a single passkey to authenticate their accounts without having to enter their passwords. The passkey works by using a device’s built-in biometrics to authenticate users, thereby removing the need to enter passwords.

Apple and Google password vaults, along with several password managers, now provide passkeys to authenticate users. In order to use a passkey, users need compatible hardware, that supports secure biometric authentication, and updated software.

How to set up passkey for Gmail?

Users can create a passkey by heading over to Google’s Advanced Protection Program Page.

Click on the “Get started” button. The page will guide you through the setup.

Users will be required to set up recovery methods, which include your phone number, and an alternative email address or second passkey in case you are locked out of your account.

