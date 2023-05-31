How to post your voice as a status update on WhatsApp

May 31, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

While posting a WhatsApp status message or photo is an easy way to update your contacts about your activities, leaving a voice note as a status gives your update an extra personal touch. You can also customise who gets to hear your voice note status updates.

While WhatsApp rolled out its voice note status feature a few months ago, more users are able to access it now. Read on to learn how you too can make use of the new feature.

How to post a voice status on WhatsApp Open the WhatsApp app on your phone Navigate to the ‘Status’ page Tap on the pencil icon at the bottom right of the screen Choose which contacts can see or hear your status Press the paint palette icon to change the background colour Tap and hold down the microphone icon on the screen Speak your message as you are being recorded Confirm that you want to upload your message

