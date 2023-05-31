ADVERTISEMENT

How to post your voice as a status update on WhatsApp

May 31, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

Here is how you can use your own voice to leave an audio status update on WhatsApp

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the WhatsApp logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

While posting a WhatsApp status message or photo is an easy way to update your contacts about your activities, leaving a voice note as a status gives your update an extra personal touch. You can also customise who gets to hear your voice note status updates.

While WhatsApp rolled out its voice note status feature a few months ago, more users are able to access it now. Read on to learn how you too can make use of the new feature.

How to post a voice status on WhatsApp
Open the WhatsApp app on your phone
Navigate to the ‘Status’ page
Tap on the pencil icon at the bottom right of the screen
Choose which contacts can see or hear your status
Press the paint palette icon to change the background colour
Tap and hold down the microphone icon on the screen
Speak your message as you are being recorded
Confirm that you want to upload your message

Leaving a voice note status on WhatsApp | Photo Credit: WhatsApp

