How India binge-watched Netflix in 2017

The average Netflix member watched 60 movies in 2017. Members of this content streaming website watched approximately one billion hours of content per week. Even someone sitting in Antarctica (no, we’re not kidding) got on the Netflix train, binge-watching Shameless.

The website released data from several surveys on everything from the number of hours spent by Netflix users to where and with whom they watched the shows. Here is how Netflix members in India, where the service was introduced in 2016, binged on their favourite TV shows:

Faster than the others

According to data released by the streaming company, Indians are more likely to binge-watch shows at a faster pace than the rest of the world. What the world watched in four days, Indians took three, as per data on the average time spent daily per user between November 1, 2016 and November 1, 2017.

Smartphones for the win (but the TV is never far away)

Indians download their content. A lot. According to Netflix data, Indians are some of the world’s top downloaders of mobile content. But more than a third of Indian consumers also watch through connected television - 34% to be exact.

Stranger Things

Netflix but no chill

Turns out, Indians couldn’t stay away from some of the shows just as much as their foreign counterparts. Instead of watching along with their significant others, Indians watched some of Netflix’s most popular content - 13 Reasons Why, Marvel’s The Defenders, Orange is the New Black, Stranger Things, Narcos - way ahead of them, according to a survey based on more than 60,000 responses from 32 countries.

A family affair

Stranger Things might be cheat-worthy material but Netflix also says it is the one show that Indians also watched together as a family. 13 Reasons Why, Chef’s Table, Gilmore Girls, Fuller House, Star Trek: Discovery also joined the family-friendly list.

Claire Foy and Matt Smith in a scene from ‘The Crown’ | Photo Credit: AP

To binge or not to binge...

Netflix’s data also showed there were two very different kind of shows that Indians watched. And no, we’re not talking about genres. Indians watched shows like Marvel’s The Iron Fist, 13 Reasons Why and Riverdale for more than two hours per day. On the other hand, shows like The Crown, Samurai Gourmet and Disjointed were watched at a much slower pace.

The most popular day to stream globally turned out to be January 1 but for Indians it was October 29 (Stranger Things effect, anyone?).

… in public?

Indians are the second-highest public bingers in the world (88% of those surveyed), right on the heels of Mexico (89%). One in four Indians have also missed a train stop while watching Netflix in public, while 44% said it was among the top five travel essentials. This was based on a survey conducted between August 24 and September 7, 2017.

P.S.: To the one person who watched Spongebob Squarepants 171 times this year… why?