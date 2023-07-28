How effective are sleep tracking apps?

July 28, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

Smartphone apps that track sleep are on the rise. These apps are often introduced as integral tools that aid to decipher the quality of sleep, offering insights on how to improve the same.

Sleep tracking apps generally require users to keep their phones next to them when they sleep. But are there any ill effects of doing this or is the use of smartphones for tracking sleep free of risks?

How do sleep tracking apps work?

Sleep tracking apps utilize the microphones, accelerometers and speakers present in smartphones to measure and record your sleep. To use these apps, users need to place their smartphone near their beds while sleeping. These apps measure sound and movement to track the quality of sleep and offer insights based on the same.

What are the advantages of using sleep tracking apps?

Smartphone sleep tracking apps provide detailed data on sleep quality, duration, and disruptions. This information can be used to identify trends and make improvements to your sleep habits.

Additionally, sleep tracker apps track different sleep phases, such as awake, light, deep, and REM sleep, allowing you to assess the quality of each phase.

Some apps even use this data to wake you up during a lighter sleep phase, promoting a more refreshed awakening.

Furthermore, sleep tracker apps can capture sleep interruptions and disruptions, including snoring or environmental noise, aiding in the identification of potential sleep issues.

Risks of using sleep tracking apps?

Accuracy limitations may arise due to reliance on smartphone sensors, potentially affecting the precision of data collected. Some somnologists note that the sleep tracking prowess of such apps may not be very effective.

“Smartphone apps have a number of built-in algorithms which may or may not be accurate to track or may not accurately lead to a medical conclusion.” said Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD & Consultant - Pulmonology Lung Transplant Physician, Somnologist, Manipal Hospital.

Additionally, excessive focus on sleep data can lead to sleep obsession and anxiety. “The ideal situation is that there has to be a doctor, general practitioner (GP), and Sleep specialist consultation before rushing to use these apps on smartphones. Therefore, if no consultation proceeds and an individual elects to monitor sleep-related activities, then there is a danger of undue anxiety or undue self-reassurance based on the fallacies of trackers.” he added.

In the realm of concerns related to smartphones, brain cancer no longer dominates the headlines as it once did. One possible reason for the lack of interest in this topic is that people are unwilling to give up their phones, even if there is a connection between radiofrequency radiation (RFR) emitted by phones and cancer.

Another factor could be the limitations of research, which reduce the volume of discussions on the subject. While commenting on the same, Dr Satyanarayana Mysore said, “Concerns about radiation and other related issues seem unfounded since there is no published literature supporting them.”

Additionally, making use of smartphones right before bedtime can do more harm than good. It’s best to limit your screen time before bed, as artificial blue light can disrupt your circadian rhythm.

