How are hackers using AI and HDMI cables to steal your passwords

Threat actors are using AI to decode electromagnetic signals emitted by HDMI cables to steal passwords.  

Updated - August 08, 2024 01:58 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 01:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Attackers are using  AI to decode electromagnetic frequencies emitted from HDMI cables and reconstruct what is displayed on the screen.  

Attackers are using  AI to decode electromagnetic frequencies emitted from HDMI cables and reconstruct what is displayed on the screen.   | Photo Credit: Akshaya Ganesh

Since its launch for users, the impact of AI and deep learning algorithms on security has been a topic of discussion amongst cybersecurity researchers. The fears were not unfounded; researchers have discovered a new way used by hackers to steal sensitive information, including passwords.

The method involves using AI to decode electromagnetic frequencies emitted from HDMI cables and reconstruct what is displayed on the screen.

The technique, first discovered by researchers at Universidad de la República in Uruguay, details how threat actors can capture the electromagnetic radiation emitted by HDMI cables using readily available defined radio equipment. These signals are then used to reconstruct what is being displayed on a computer screen using AI and deep-learning algorithms. The reconstructed signals can give attackers text and images from a computer display with an accuracy of up to 70%.

This level of accuracy is reportedly enough for attackers to comprehend passwords, sensitive data, or even encrypted communications displayed on a screen.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Electromagnetic waves are emitted from a screen or a display in the form of radiation, which in the case of cables, includes radio frequency (RF) and other forms of electromagnetic interference (EMI). While older CRT monitors were known to emit such waves that could be used to compromise user security, this research demonstrates how artificial intelligence can be used to overcome obstacles, potentially putting the sensitive information of millions of users around the world at risk.

While average users may not be targeted using these methods, government agencies, corporations, and organisations handling sensitive information could be targeted using such sophisticated attacks.

