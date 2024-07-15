Here’s what’s new in Google Maps for Android users  

Google is rolling out its redesigns Maps app for Android. The redesign replaces most full screen user interface with sheet-based layouts.

These sheets feature more rounded corners, show the map in more places, emphasising the background layer.

Users can close these sheets to place listings with a new ‘x’ button in the top-right, or by swiping back from the left/right edge of their devices. However, with the redesign, users can no longer swipe up or on the search bar to see the map.

Additionally, Google is also changing the way users search for directions. While the initial UI for entering the destination is the same, once entered, the top screen just shows the start/end location. Sheets are also used throughout this UI.

The redesign is part of a string of similar changes in Google Maps’ UI that have been rolled out during the course of the year.

The redesign for Google Maps is being rolled out for Android users, however, it is yet to be released for iOS devices.

