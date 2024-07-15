GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here’s what’s new in Google Maps for Android users  

 Google is rolling out redesigned directions for Maps on Android 

Updated - July 15, 2024 01:13 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 01:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google is rolling out its redesigns Maps app for Android. The redesign replaces most full screen user interface with sheet-based layouts.  

Google is rolling out its redesigns Maps app for Android. The redesign replaces most full screen user interface with sheet-based layouts.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google is rolling out its redesigns Maps app for Android. The redesign replaces most full screen user interface with sheet-based layouts.

These sheets feature more rounded corners, show the map in more places, emphasising the background layer.

Users can close these sheets to place listings with a new ‘x’ button in the top-right, or by swiping back from the left/right edge of their devices. However, with the redesign, users can no longer swipe up or on the search bar to see the map.

Additionally, Google is also changing the way users search for directions. While the initial UI for entering the destination is the same, once entered, the top screen just shows the start/end location. Sheets are also used throughout this UI.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The redesign is part of a string of similar changes in Google Maps’ UI that have been rolled out during the course of the year.

The redesign for Google Maps is being rolled out for Android users, however, it is yet to be released for iOS devices.

Related stories

Related Topics

internet / technology (general) / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.