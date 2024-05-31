Hackers allegedly stole user data from Ticketmaster: Report  

Hackers have alleged stolen a database of Ticketmaster, which has resulted in the exposure of personal and financial information of 560 million users. The database, containing 1.3TB of data, was then put up for sale on a Russian hacking forum.

The database contains customers’ full details like names, email address, phone numbers, ticket sales, orders, and event information, Bleeping Computer reported.

The database also contained customer credit card information, including hashed credit card numbers, the last four digits of the card numbers, credit card and authentication types and expiration dates. The credit card information and transaction information spanning from 2012 to 2024 was also allegedly contained in the database.

The threat actor is said to be in touch with potential buyers, and Ticketmaster is said to be one of them, the report said.

Cybersecurity researchers claim that threat actors stole the data from Ticketmaster’s AWS instance.

While Ticketmaster is yet to comment on alleged data leak, review of the samples shared by threat actors when reviewed appeared to originate from the company, the report said.

Earlier in 2018, Ticketmaster disclosed a data breach that affected roughly 5% of its customer base after attackers stole login information, payment details, and personal information of users.

The company processes over 500 million tickets annually across 30 countries and controls nearly 80 percent of the U.S. ticketing industry.

Ticketmaster’s parent company Live Nation Entertaiment is facing increasing pressure in the U.S. due the scrutiny of its alleged anticompetitive conduct and violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act by monopolizing the live events industry.