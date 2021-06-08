Guardian, NYT, Reddit websites go down in massive internet outage

08 June 2021 16:42 IST

The mass outage is said to have been caused by an issue with Fastly, a U.S-based cloud platform that powers several internet companies.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Several news websites including The Guardian, The New York Times, Financial Times and Bloomberg News crashed earlier this afternoon following a major internet outage. The websites displayed “Error 503 Service Unavailable” message.

“The Guardian’s website and app are currently being affected by a wider internet outage and will be back as soon as possible,” the U.K-based publication said in a tweet.

Advertising

Advertising

Other websites including Reddit, BBC News, Buzzfeed, Vox Media, and Amazon Web Services were also affected.

The mass outage is said to have been caused by an issue with Fastly, a U.S-based cloud platform that powers several internet companies, according to Alex Hern, U.K. technology editor at The Guardian. “The increasing centralisation of Internet infrastructure in the hands of a few large companies means that single points of failure can result in sweeping outages,” he said in a tweet.

“The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return,” Fastly updated in its status page.