Google’s Looker buyout deal being reviewed by Britain’s competition watchdog

Britain’s competition watchdog on Monday said it was probing Google’s $2.6 billion buyout of privately held big-data analytics firm Looker Data Sciences.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was considering whether the deal could hurt competition in the UK or other markets and invited comments on the acquisition until December 20.
Alphabet Inc-owned Google announced the cash deal in June, the first major acquisition for its new cloud Chief Executive Officer Thomas Kurian. The deal would build upon Google Cloud’s BigQuery, a tool for managing large datasets.
