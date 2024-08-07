GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google’s fixed 47 flaws in the latest Android update

Google fixed a total of 47 flaws in the latest Android updates, including ones in components associated with Arm, Imagination Technlogies, MediaTek, and Qualcomm 

Published - August 07, 2024 03:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google fixed 47 flaws in its August Android update.

Google fixed 47 flaws in its August Android update. The update flaws included those identified in components associated with Arm, Imagination Technologies, MediaTek, and Qualcomm.

Amongst the fixes was a high-severity security flaw impacting Android kernel that it said was being actively exploited in the wild. The vulnerability was identified as a case of remote code execution impacting the kernel.

The company further shared that the remote code execution flaw was likely exploited by commercial spyware vendors to infiltrate Android devices in narrowly targeted attacks.

Google also fixed 12 privilege escalation flaws, one information disclosure bug, and one denial-of-services (DoS) flaw impacting the Android Framework.

Earlier, the company also fixed two security flaws in the bootloader and firmware components that were being used by forensic companies to steal sensitive data from devices.

In June, the company revealed that an elevation of privilege bug in Pixel firmware was being exploited in targeted attacks.

