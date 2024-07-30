ADVERTISEMENT

Google’s Android update comes with cross-device sharing features to phones and tablets  

Published - July 30, 2024 12:21 pm IST

Google’s latest Android update comes with cross-device sharing features like the ones available on Apple’s iOS

The Hindu Bureau

Google latest update for Android is rolling out cross-device sharing features. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google latest update for Android is rolling out cross-device sharing features that make it easier for smartphone and tablets transfer calls, share, Wi-Fi hotspots, amongst other changes.

The upgrades were first announced in May, after the Google I/O 2024 developer conference, and the functionalities are finally being rolled out.

As per the descriptions in the app, call casting lets you “move calls between this device and other nearby devices signed in to your Google account”.

Users will have to make do with Google Meet as of now for this to work, though other apps may be adapted in the future.

Users can enable the features by heading over to Settings, then Google > Devices and sharing > Cross-device services.

Users will have to be logged in to the same Google account for the features to work. Additionally, users should note that the second feature, internet sharing, is currently not available on Samsung devices.

CONNECT WITH US