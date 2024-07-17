Google Workspace app to let users create video presentations using Gemini-AI 

Google is launching a new Vids productivity app in Workspace. The app is designed to let users drop docs, slides, voiceovers, and video recordings into a timeline to create video presentations that can be shared with coworkers.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the app uses Gemini-AI to create a video timeline, it does not generate videos based on prompts. Instead, it uses inputs from the user to create a video timeline which can be altered later.

The app also comes with templates that can be used to create videos. Additionally, Google has also included royalty-free stock in the app to ensure users do not have to look for elements that can be added to enhance video presentations.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the app requires users to add their inputs, the app can use Gemini-AI to automatically insert stock footage, create scripts, and add AI-generated voiceovers making it easier for users.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Currently available in Workspace Labs preview, the Workspace admins can opt-in users to try out the AI-powered video makers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.