Google Workspace app to let users create video presentations using Gemini-AI 

Google’s new Vids Workspace app lets users drop docs, slides, voiceovers, and video recordings into a timeline to create video presentations.  

Published - July 17, 2024 01:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google is launching a new Vids productivity app in Workspace.

Google is launching a new Vids productivity app in Workspace. | Photo Credit: AP

Google is launching a new Vids productivity app in Workspace. The app is designed to let users drop docs, slides, voiceovers, and video recordings into a timeline to create video presentations that can be shared with coworkers.

While the app uses Gemini-AI to create a video timeline, it does not generate videos based on prompts. Instead, it uses inputs from the user to create a video timeline which can be altered later.

The app also comes with templates that can be used to create videos. Additionally, Google has also included royalty-free stock in the app to ensure users do not have to look for elements that can be added to enhance video presentations.

While the app requires users to add their inputs, the app can use Gemini-AI to automatically insert stock footage, create scripts, and add AI-generated voiceovers making it easier for users.

Currently available in Workspace Labs preview, the Workspace admins can opt-in users to try out the AI-powered video makers.

