Internet

Google wins prestigious U.S. government Cloud project

The multi-cloud solution will be built on Google’s modern application platform Anthos, allowing DIU to run web services and applications across Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure, while being centrally managed from the Google Cloud Console

The multi-cloud solution will be built on Google’s modern application platform Anthos, allowing DIU to run web services and applications across Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure, while being centrally managed from the Google Cloud Console   | Photo Credit: AP

Thomas Kurian-led Google Cloud announced that it won a pilot project with Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit to build secure cloud management solution to detect, protect against, and respond to cyber threats worldwide

Google, which was dropped out of the $10 billion Pentagon Cloud project that was eventually won by Microsoft in a bitter fight with Amazon Web Services (AWS), has bagged a Cloud project with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

Thomas Kurian-led Google Cloud announced that it won a pilot project with DoD’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to build secure cloud management solution to detect, protect against, and respond to cyber threats worldwide.

The multi-cloud solution will be built on Google’s modern application platform Anthos, allowing DIU to run web services and applications across Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure, while being centrally managed from the Google Cloud Console.

“We’re honoured to partner with DIU on this critical initiative to protect its network from bad actors that pose threats to our national security,” said Mike Daniels, Vice President, Global Public Sector, Google Cloud.

Axios first reported that the contract was between $1 million and $10 million.

The secure cloud management solution will provide benefits such as better network throughput with virtual firewalls and auditing devices that scale to meet demand up to 5,00,000 concurrent users and 1 million endpoints, Google said in a statement on Wednesday.

It would reduce cost by eliminating excess hardware and servers as applications and services can now be scaled up or down in the cloud based on demand.

The solution would also provide support for roaming users on mobile devices, including telework scenarios, with minimal latency for teleconferencing and VoIP.

“This secure cloud management solution will help the DIU maintain vigilance, while also helping it seamlessly manage applications in service of its mission,” said Beau Hutto, VP Public Sector, Netskope.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 12:49:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/google-wins-prestigious-us-government-cloud-project/article31639107.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY