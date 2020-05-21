Google wins prestigious U.S. government Cloud project

Google, which was dropped out of the $10 billion Pentagon Cloud project that was eventually won by Microsoft in a bitter fight with Amazon Web Services (AWS), has bagged a Cloud project with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

Thomas Kurian-led Google Cloud announced that it won a pilot project with DoD’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to build secure cloud management solution to detect, protect against, and respond to cyber threats worldwide.

The multi-cloud solution will be built on Google’s modern application platform Anthos, allowing DIU to run web services and applications across Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure, while being centrally managed from the Google Cloud Console.

“We’re honoured to partner with DIU on this critical initiative to protect its network from bad actors that pose threats to our national security,” said Mike Daniels, Vice President, Global Public Sector, Google Cloud.

Axios first reported that the contract was between $1 million and $10 million.

The secure cloud management solution will provide benefits such as better network throughput with virtual firewalls and auditing devices that scale to meet demand up to 5,00,000 concurrent users and 1 million endpoints, Google said in a statement on Wednesday.

It would reduce cost by eliminating excess hardware and servers as applications and services can now be scaled up or down in the cloud based on demand.

The solution would also provide support for roaming users on mobile devices, including telework scenarios, with minimal latency for teleconferencing and VoIP.

“This secure cloud management solution will help the DIU maintain vigilance, while also helping it seamlessly manage applications in service of its mission,” said Beau Hutto, VP Public Sector, Netskope.