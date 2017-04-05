Google unveils ‘YouTube Go’

Google on Tuesday rolled out the beta version of its new ‘YouTube Go’ application for India, first unveiled in September last year. The application promises to give a better experience of watching videos on a slower network.
“Today, after months of expanded testing and refinement, we’re happy to announce that we’re making the beta version of YouTube Go available for download on the Google Play Store in India,” the firm said in a statement.
It added that the application had been designed to be offline first and to improve the experience of watching videos on a slower network. Users can also keep a tab on data used for streaming or saving videos.
The new application will also enable quick sharing of videos with friends nearby. Other features include showing trending and popular videos in user’s area on the home screen, providing preview of videos.
