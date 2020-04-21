Google unveils new Optimize tools to keep your website updated

In a bid to help companies keep their customers updated about business hours or services that have changed owing to COVID-19, Google has introduced new Optimize features and some useful tips.

Normally, Optimize users are able to run 10 personalizations on their websites at the same time.

“We have temporarily removed this restriction for the next 90 days so that you can make as many updates to your site as you need until July 31. If you don’t already have an Optimize account, you can create one for free here,” Google said in a statement late on Monday.

According to the tech giant, once you log into your Optimize account, you can add a message to the top of your site by clicking “Add a banner.”

“You can use our templated banner or customise it by editing the colour, size, and text. You can also select on which pages of your site the banner should be shown, for example only the homepage or on every page of your site,” informed the tech giant.

Last week, Google introduced a new way to quickly post an informational banner at the top of the website.

The users can also tailor their messages by location.

“Let’s say you’re a clothing retailer based in San Francisco and are offering expedited shipping to customers located within the city. Optimize can help you display a customized banner that highlights faster shipping just to users located in San Francisco,” said Google.

Other helpful tips are to avoid automatic product carousels or animation on your site.

If you have information about how customers can order from you on the same page, the carousel or animation could draw attention away from that message.

“Your frequently asked questions might be different than what they were last year. Make sure this page highlights what is currently top of mind for your customers,” said Google.

Adding longer messages to your customers may display fine on desktop but they probably will be too long on mobile devices.

“Limit your messages on your mobile site to less than 50 characters. And allow users to close the message if they wish,” the company informed.