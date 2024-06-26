GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google to update Search, will remove infinite scroll on search results: Report  

Google is updating the look for its Search results page to remove infinite scrolling, replacing it with Google's classic pagination bar  

Updated - June 26, 2024 01:35 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 01:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google is updating the look for its Search results page to remove infinite scrolling.

Google is updating the look for its Search results page to remove infinite scrolling. | Photo Credit: AP

Google is updating the users view results on its Search page. The infinite scrolling feature on search results will reportedly be replaced by its classic pagination bar.

The existing page layout, which mirrored the endless scrolling behaviour of social media feeds, was initially introduced on mobile devices in 2021 followed by desktop search results in 2022.

The internet-giant is now removing the continuous scroll feature from desktop search results, which be followed by a similar move for mobile results in the coming months, a report from The Search Engine Land said.

The classic pagination bar that will replace continuous scrolling will allow users to jump to a specific page of search results or simply click “Next” to see the next page. On mobile devices, the “More results” button will be shown at the bottom of a search to load the next page.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

The change will allow Google to serve search results faster on more searches, instead of automatically loading results that users haven’t explicitly requested, the company told Search Engine Land.

